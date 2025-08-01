Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' eyeing early OTT release

Box office performance

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': Box office collection and updates

Despite a promising start, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has not been able to maintain its momentum at the box office. The movie was released amid high expectations and massive promotions as it marked Kalyan's first full-fledged pan-Indian project. However, it hasn't lived up to fans' expectations. The film reportedly has over 4,400 VFX shots, and an updated version of the film is currently playing in theaters with some bad VFX trimmed or removed, after it was criticized.