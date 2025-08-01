Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' eyeing early OTT release
What's the story
Pawan Kalyan's latest film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, has been receiving mixed reviews and is struggling at the box office. To counter this, a report by 123Telugu suggests that the makers are considering an early digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The period drama may make its OTT debut on August 15, 2025, as an Independence Day special. However, no official confirmation has been made by the production team yet.
Box office performance
Despite a promising start, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has not been able to maintain its momentum at the box office. The movie was released amid high expectations and massive promotions as it marked Kalyan's first full-fledged pan-Indian project. However, it hasn't lived up to fans' expectations. The film reportedly has over 4,400 VFX shots, and an updated version of the film is currently playing in theaters with some bad VFX trimmed or removed, after it was criticized.
Director's response
One of the directors of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Jyothi Krishna, has responded to the criticism regarding its VFX. Speaking to ABN, he admitted that he knew some visual effects in the movie weren't up to the mark. "When they nitpicked, all they could find was that the CGI and VFX were bad in some places." The movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami and Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb.