Karthi to team up with 'Thudarum' director Tarun Moorthy

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:09 pm Aug 01, 202504:09 pm

What's the story

Tamil actor Karthi is reportedly in talks to team up with Malayalam director Tarun Moorthy, who directed the blockbuster Thudarum. The film is likely to be produced by the same team behind Garudan and Maaman, reported Valai Pechu. Meanwhile, Karthi is busy with multiple projects; his spy thriller Sardar 2 is in post-production, while fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his cop drama Vaa Vaathiyaar.