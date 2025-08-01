Karthi to team up with 'Thudarum' director Tarun Moorthy
What's the story
Tamil actor Karthi is reportedly in talks to team up with Malayalam director Tarun Moorthy, who directed the blockbuster Thudarum. The film is likely to be produced by the same team behind Garudan and Maaman, reported Valai Pechu. Meanwhile, Karthi is busy with multiple projects; his spy thriller Sardar 2 is in post-production, while fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his cop drama Vaa Vaathiyaar.
Director's success
Moorthy's last film was a massive hit
Moorthy's last movie, Thudarum, was a massive hit, so teaming up with a versatile actor like Karthi has fans buzzing. Once this news is confirmed by the filmmakers, this will be a huge addition to Karthi's filmography. Plus, Karthi's lineup, including the next HIT installment, means there's plenty for movie lovers to look forward to.
Upcoming projects
Update on Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar'
Meanwhile, Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nallan Kumarasamy, has been awaiting release for a long time. Produced under Studio Green by KE Gnanavel Raja, it also stars Krithi Shetty. In this thriller drama, Karthi plays a cop, and the filmmakers are expected to come up with an official update soon.