Release date to runtime: Everything about Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ace'
What's the story
Having starred in recent hits like Maharaja and Viduthalai: Part 2, Vijay Sethupathi is set to return to the big screen with a much lighter, casual role in his upcoming film, Ace.
The heist comedy will hit the theaters on Friday. It won't be competing against any big Tamil release, but may face stiff competition from Tovino Thomas's Narivetta and the ensemble mystery-thriller Detective Ujjwalan in Malayalam.
Trailer release
'Ace' trailer promised a fun-filled heist film
The makers of Ace recently dropped the trailer on social media, hinting at a fun-filled heist film.
The trailer introduces the protagonist, who has erased all his past identities and arrived in Malaysia under the name Bold Kannan.
He soon meets Yogi Babu's character and starts planning a heist, although not much about the background and reasons for this is revealed.
The film is expected to be a crime comedy revolving around this heist.
Production details
'Ace' boasts a star-studded cast
Ace has been certified U/A and has a runtime of two hours and 36 minutes.
The film is helmed by P Aarumugakumar, who had previously collaborated with Sethupathi in Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.
The female lead is Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Tamil debut. Other notable actors include Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithveeraj, BS Avinash, Muthu Kumar, Raj Kumar, and Denes Kumar.
Streaming rights
'Ace' to be streamed on Prime Video post-theatrical release
Ace is produced by 7Cs Entertainment, which previously worked with Sethupathi on Laabam.
The music of the film has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran, while Karan B Rawat serves as cinematographer and Fenny Oliver as editor.
Following its theatrical run, Ace will be available for streaming on Prime Video, which has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights. The OTT release is expected in June.