What's the story

Having starred in recent hits like Maharaja and Viduthalai: Part 2, Vijay Sethupathi is set to return to the big screen with a much lighter, casual role in his upcoming film, Ace.

The heist comedy will hit the theaters on Friday. It won't be competing against any big Tamil release, but may face stiff competition from Tovino Thomas's Narivetta and the ensemble mystery-thriller Detective Ujjwalan in Malayalam.