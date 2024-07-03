In brief Simplifying... In brief Director Kabir Khan is open to reuniting with actress Katrina Kaif for a future project, but only if the script meets his quality standards.

Meanwhile, Khan dismissed rumors about the film 'Babbar Sher' featuring Salman Khan, stating there's no such project currently.

What's the story Director Kabir Khan, who is currently reveling in the success of Chandu Champion, recently revealed his willingness to reunite with Katrina Kaif—but only under a specific condition. In an interview with News 18, he stated that he would consider collaborating with Kaif only if the script was compelling enough for her. Notably, Khan and Kaif have previously worked together on films including New York, Phantom, and Ek Tha Tiger.

'But it's all about the script...'

Emphasizing that the quality of the script would be a determining factor, Khan said, "I would love to work with her again. But it's all about the script and creating material that's good enough for me to take to her." "Only if I'm excited about it will she be excited about it. Whenever that happens, I would love to reunite with her." "There's absolutely no doubt that if there's suitable material, we'll surely work again," he added.

Meanwhile, Khan addressed 'Babbar Sher' speculations

Khan also addressed the speculation about the film Babbar Sher, which was rumored to feature Salman Khan in his fourth collaboration with the director after Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight. "These are all conjectures in the market (laughs). There's no Babbar Sher right now." Despite fans expressing eagerness for another Salman-Katrina collaboration with Khan, the director indicated there is no rush to pursue such a project at present.

Kaif's current status and future projects: A look

Kaif, last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi (available on Netflix), currently has no announced projects. She recently returned to Mumbai after spending some time in London. Currently, rumors of her pregnancy are circulating widely on the internet. However, there has been no confirmation of it. Meanwhile, Khan is basking in the success of Chandu Champion—a biopic featuring Kartik Aaryan.