This is when Soori-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Vidhuthalai 2' will tentatively release

By Isha Sharma 06:19 pm Nov 04, 202306:19 pm

'Vidhuthalai 2' will likely be released in April 2024

Vetrimaaran's Tamil period crime thriller film Viduthalai Part 1, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, was released to immense critical acclaim in March 2023. Also a commercial success, it was named among the best Indian films of the year by several cinephiles. Now, the latest reports suggest that the second part will hit theaters in the summer of 2024.

Why does this story matter?

Vetrimaaran is one of the towering personalities in the Indian direction space, thanks to his projects such as Aadukalam, Visaranai, Asuran, and Vada Chennai, among others. Vidhuthalai Part 1 marked his return to the 70mm screen after 2019's Asuran, which featured Dhanush in the lead. Notably, the period crime thriller has been adapted from writer-literary critic B Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan (meaning companion).

It might get released in April 2024

A fresh report by 123Telugu claimed that the movie is likely to head toward theaters tentatively in April next year. While the film was targeting the Republic Day week, pending shoots and other patchwork means it will need to be pushed ahead, it added. The movie's music is composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, and it is bankrolled by RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company.

What 'Vidhuthalai Part 1' was all about

The synopsis of the drama on ZEE5 reads, "Kumaresan faces a moral dilemma when his seniors in the police department adopt brutal means to capture Vaathiyar, the leader of a separatist group." Soori plays the constable Kumaresan while Vaathiyaar is played by Sethupathi. Both the theatrical and the director's cuts are streaming on ZEE5 in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam with English subtitles.

Vetrimaaran's lineup: Directorial and writing projects

After Vidhuthalai Part 2, Vetrimaaran will move ahead to his other projects. One of these is Vaadivaasal, led by Suriya and reportedly written by him and Kalaippuli S Thanu and CS Chellapa. Another highly anticipated project of his is Dhanush's Vada Chennai 2. He has also reportedly come aboard Raghava Lawrence starrer Adhigaaram, to be helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, as the writer.