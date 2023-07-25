SRK's 'Jawan's first song, 'Zinda Banda' release date out

Entertainment

SRK's 'Jawan's first song, 'Zinda Banda' release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 05:53 pm 1 min read

'Zinda Banda' to release in August's first week

Shah Rukh Khan stans are monitoring every minute update about his upcoming film Jawan. The film's prevue got a massive response and makers are leaving no stone unturned for the Atlee directorial. Now, reports are rife that the actioner's first song titled Zinda Banda is set for release. After the prevue, the music album is highly anticipated among fans.

Eyeing release in August's first week

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Before the trailer, the makers of Jawan will launch a song. It's titled Zinda Banda and it's a catchy track. It features Shah Rukh Khan and is shot on a grand scale." Reportedly, makers are eyeing to release the song in the first week of August.

Cast and crew of the film

The source also revealed that the team has cut the final trailer and it will be unveiled a few days before the theatrical release. The film is also headlined by Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu, among others. Khan's first true-blue pan-India film will be bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

Share this timeline