Ameesha Patel trolled for defending 'Gadar 2' co-star Simrat Kaur

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 05:05 pm 1 min read

Ameesha Patel is trolled on social media for defending 'Gadar 2' co-star

Ameesha Patel is known for her antics on social media. Now the actor is being trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur. The interesting point is that many netizens pointed out that it is Patel's marketing gimmick before the release of the film. The sequel is in the buzz as it unites Patel with Sunny Deol after ages.

From where it all started

It all started when Patel defended Kaur after some fans called out director Anil Sharma for casting Kaur. Fans pointed out that Kaur has been a part of films like Dirty Hari, hence does not deserve to be a part of a film like Gadar 2. Patel tweeted, "I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let's encourage new talent!!"

