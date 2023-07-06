Entertainment

Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' announcement delayed? Know why

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 04:27 pm 1 min read

Real reason behind 'Don 3' announcement delay

Ranveer Singh is the powerhouse of energy and ever since the reports of the actor doing Don 3 started making rounds, fans were eager for the official announcement of the much-awaited film. Earlier, reports suggested that on the occasion of his birthday (Thursday), Excel Entertainment would launch the film. But there has been a change of plans and read on for the main reason.

To avoid clashing with 'Salaar' teaser

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Salaar team announced their teaser launch on July 6 and Excel wasn't sure if it's a good idea to launch their asset on the same day as Salaar launch." The source stated that Singh strategically planned the RRKPK trailer launch two days back to accommodate Don 3 announcement on Thursday.

Eyeing announcement in August

The source stated that July is full of announcements which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's trailer. Now, the makers are eyeing an announcement in August, however, nothing concrete has been in the chatters. Singh is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra and then will start working on Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar. The film is currently slated for a 2025 release.

