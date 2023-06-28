Entertainment

Ashok Pandit questions CBFC for not certifying '72 Hoorain' trailer

Ashok Pandit questions CBFC for not certifying '72 Hoorain' trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 05:16 pm 1 min read

Ashok Pandit slams CBFC for not certifying '72 Hoorain' trailer

The "wrath" of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) continues! Producer Ashoke Pandit has called out the Prasoon Joshi-led board after CBFC denied a censor certificate to the trailer of 72 Hoorain. Pandit questioned the board regarding the denial. He also stated that if the panel denied it by mistake, then they have to apologize for the same.

Pandit's take on the matter

Pandit stated that both the film and the trailer have the same shots, yet the film has received a certificate but not the latter. He spoke to ANI and said, "It has become a matter of discussion since you (CBFC) have given cuts to our trailer." 72 Hoorain is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and is slated to release on July 7, 2023.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline