'Baba loved being a father,' Babil Khan pens heartfelt note

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 21, 2023 | 12:29 pm 2 min read

Three years have passed since Bollywood lost its beloved gem, Irrfan Khan. Yet, his legacy lives on, partly through his son, Babil Khan who has started his cinematic journey. On Tuesday, Babil shared an image of Khan, holding a trophy at the Asian Film Awards. Alongside the memory, Babil penned a note, expressing that Khan cherished being a father, more than being an actor.

'You loved being a father more than being an actor'

Babil is often seen expressing love for his father by penning heartfelt posts. In the latest, the budding actor shared how the Piku actor "loved being a father more than being an actor." "I miss when you used to look at Ayaan (Babil's younger brother) and me as if nothing else existed...I realized you loved being a father more than being an actor."

Fans were moved by Babil's touching post

In his post, Babil acknowledged that he hadn't always valued his father's concerns as he should have. He also shared how he misses his father's infectious laughter. Babil's words resonated deeply with his fans, evoking strong emotional responses. A fan wrote, "I wanna see you thrive in this industry just like your baba did. He was an amazing actor he still is for sure."

Earlier, Babil's ode to his father left people teary-eyed

In January, Babil shared a heartfelt ode to his late father at Kommune's Spoken Fest which left many teary-eyed. The video captured Babil opening up about his childhood, losing his "best friend [Khan]," and sharing the lessons that his late father taught him. "Baba—the only friend—that I never had to change myself to fit in, disappeared from my life," Babil said in the video.

Meanwhile, a look at Babil's upcoming projects

After making a promising debut with Anvita Dutt's Qala opposite Tripti Dimri, Babil was signed up by Yash Raj Films for their debut web show, The Railway Men. The series is said to be based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Apart from this, Babil's next project is an untitled movie, backed by the makers of Jaadugar, and will be helmed by Amit Golani, reportedly.

