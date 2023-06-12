Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding the meaning and importance of casting coups

Written by Isha Sharma June 12, 2023

Learn all about the term 'casting coup' and how it plays out in the industry

For a film to work well, it's pivotal for numerous factors to work with each other exceptionally well, such as the story, music, editing, screenplay, and naturally, the most important: the film's casting. On occasions when the production house/director ropes in well-known faces, the project's hype amplifies even before the shooting commences. This is known as a casting coup. Here's more about it.

What does the term refer to?

The easiest way to understand casting coup is to think of it as a filmmaker achieving the unimaginable. For example, casting multiple A-list actors in the same project, roping in an action hero for an out-and-out comedy entertainer, or bringing in a star from overseas for a special appearance. Such casting decisions are viewed as extraordinary and are received positively by the cinephiles.

Hollywood examples: Times when filmmakers assembled numerous famous faces together

Hollywood filmmakers have often assembled multiple acclaimed actors under one roof. Take, for instance, upcoming projects like Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer. Josh Safdie-Benny Safdie's Uncut Gems, Rian Johnson's Knives Out are other examples. Moreover, when Peter Dinklage was cast as the giant-sized Eitri, the King of the Dwarves in Avengers: Infinity War, it was considered a victory for the casting department.

Which Hindi films have pulled off a casting coup?

There have been several occasions in Bollywood when noted actors have come together for some memorable projects. Take, for instance, the cast of Karan Johar's ensemble dramas such as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... Dharma Productions also roped in Will Smith for an appearance in Student of the Year 2 and Mike Tyson had a brief part in Liger!

Sometimes, even songs are packed with casting surprises

While casting coup usually refers to the lead names in a film, at times, it is also interesting to observe how production houses successfully invite multiple artists for special song appearances. Examples include actors like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Dharmendra in Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi, and Randhir Kapoor, Rajesh Roshan, and Waheeda Rehman, among others, in Naseeb's John Jani Janardhan.

Future: Upcoming Hindi films with stellar cast ensembles

Farhan Akhtar is scheduled to direct Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa; though it is uncertain by when the film will go on floors. In addition to that, there are heavy speculations that director Nitesh Tiwari has signed Ranbir Kapoor and Bhatt for a large-scale film on Ramayana, with Yash playing the role of demon king Ravana.

