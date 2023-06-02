Entertainment

When and where to watch Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room'

When and where to watch Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 12:51 pm 1 min read

'The Crowded Room' OTT details out

Ever since the advent of OTT, there has been a boom in content and viewers have loved it. Apple TV Plus is set to release an upcoming limited series titled The Crowded Room which promises a gripping thriller. It's headlined by Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, and now the makers have released the first poster of the same. Previously, the makers released first-look images.

Premiere date and other details

The poster exudes the eerie feeling of a psychological thriller and it is set to premiere on June 9. The series will have 10 episodes, among which three will premiere on June 9 and the rest will premiere as one episode per week on Fridays. The story is penned by Akiva Goldsman and bankrolled by Apple Studios and New Regency.

Twitter Post