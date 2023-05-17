Entertainment

OTT: 'McGregor Forever' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag May 17, 2023, 04:22 pm 1 min read

McGregor Forever is a new documentary revolving around the life of Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor. It is currently streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The series is helmed by Gotham Chopra and it gives a detailed overview of the MMA star. It includes his trademark fights and the 34-year-old's journey in the MMA arena. Fans were eager for this docu-series.

Crux of the docu-series

McGregor is known for his brutal bouts and his absolute swagger off the arena. The tagline of the series, "Reasonable Men Never Achieve Anything," rings true to his persona. The series includes his fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone, and Dustin Poirier. It traces the fighter's never say die attitude who is still pushing the boundaries in his 30s.

