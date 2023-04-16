Entertainment

#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Loving Adults' on Netflix—twisted story of broken marriage

#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Loving Adults' on Netflix—twisted story of broken marriage

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 16, 2023, 07:44 pm 3 min read

'Loving Adults' is streaming on Netflix

Thrillers that focus on infidelity, broken marriages, and the resultant violence and rage that stem from such situations are never in short supply, especially on Netflix. What sets Loving Adults apart, however, is the pace with which the story moves forward and the numerous twists it greets the viewer with after almost every 30 minutes. Here's why we recommend the murder mystery thriller.

What's the movie all about?

Loving Adults is Netflix's first original film from Denmark and came out in 2022. It revolves around Leonara and Christian, a couple that finds themselves in a loveless marriage. There was once love between the two, but that's no longer the case, and trouble further aggravates when Christian begins cheating on Lenoara with a younger woman and his colleague, Xenia.

Film chooses track and stays committed to it

Loving Adults hooks you in from the get-go, and there is much to sink your teeth into in this fast-paced mystery thriller that doesn't waste time on any unnecessary subplot or a needless track. It's almost as if there is no extra line or no extra scene and the makers play efficiently with the central characters and excavate their twisted psychology and dreadful ambitions.

Not whodunnit, and yet, engaging enough

Throughout the film, we see three murders taking place, and all of them are grotesque in their own manner. However, they don't seem to put off the viewer because they are central to the plot, and even though Loving Adults isn't a whodunnit, we remain invested in the story—the urge to find out whether the killer will ever be nabbed is too overpowering.

Husband, wife constantly two steps ahead of each other

When Leonara discovers that her husband is cheating, she decides to take matters into her own hands, but interestingly, it happens at the same time when Christian, too, decides to eliminate Lenora from his life, quite literally. This gives birth to a cat-and-mouse chase where both of them go for the other's jugulars, eventually surprising both themselves and the viewers.

We recommend you check out film this weekend

With a crisp runtime, Loving Adults manages to pack a lot in without letting your attention waver or dwindle. The stakes are high, and the movie demands you watch it in a single go. The twists, turns, atmospheric tensions, and a sense of foreboding seep well into the whole narrative, with eerie locations also doubling up as a character. Watch the thriller on Netflix.