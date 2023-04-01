Entertainment

Reasons you should watch Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler's 'Murder Mystery 2'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 01, 2023, 07:54 pm 3 min read

'Murdery Mystery 2' is now streaming on Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's action comedy mystery film Murder Mystery 2 landed on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, it is a direct sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery, which was an overnight Netflix sensation. The film, at only 90 minutes, makes for a decent weekend watch due to the lead stars' performances, well-timed jokes, and some unprecedented Indo-Western fusion.

What is the movie all about?

IMDb describes the plot as follows, "Full-time detectives Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja is kidnapped at his...lavish wedding." The fast-paced plot is dedicated to their adventure as they eventually figure out the kidnapper, and the film teases a threequel at the end.

Action

The standout factor in this film is not the comedy but the action. In particular, there is a spectacular car chase sequence around an hour into the film, and it features a host of people: the protagonists, the kidnappers, the mastermind—everyone! Cars slash through the busy streets of Paris and the actors hang on to ropes for dear life—adrenaline is at its maximum here.

Exotic locations

Want to get out of the rut of daily life and visit locations like Paris and a private island that houses every luxury you can think of? Watch Murder Mystery 2! The island scenes are particularly appealing, with the lush greenery, beach, ocean, and aesthetic decorations. When the plot shifts to Paris, the iconic Eiffel Tower and several architectural marvels receive the spotlight.

Chemistry between co-actors

There are a few places where the movie tends to falter and fumble and is only held together by the crackling chemistry of Sandler and Aniston, both of whom are bonafide comedy stars. Most of the jokes (that may not seem funny otherwise) land solely because the two Hollywood actors are traversing familiar ground and share a profound familiarity with the script.

Fusion of Indo-Western

When the first images of Murder Mystery 2 emerged online, what caught everyone's eye was Aniston in a Manish Malhotra lehenga while Sandler donned a traditional sherwani. This fusion of Indian and Western culture extends more than mere tokenism here, with a traditional Indian wedding taking centerstage as Khadke Glassy from Jabariya Jodi plays in the background. Who would have thought?

Comedy

While the comedy is not consistent, there are quite a few jokes that certainly shine through. For instance, in one scene, Sandler's Nick believes Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are a couple, another time, he enables a loud whale sound system to drown his wife's voice. And in another important scene, their room teems with all the suspects "hiding" from each other.