'Uunchai' review: Despite obstacles, this view is worth the climb

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 11, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Sooraj Barjatya is credited as a master filmmaker who knows how to tug at the audience's heartstrings and whip up a gamut of emotions within minutes. He does it again with Uunchai, his first directorial in seven years. Potent emotions are the beating heart of this narrative laced with optimism, and it's anchored by surefooted performances from Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

Plot Drama has a simplistic premise deeply-rooted in trademark Barjatya style

Uunchai follows three close-knit friends: Javed (Irani), Amit (Bachchan), and Om (Kher), who travel to the Mt. Everest base camp to scatter the ashes of their friend Bhupen (Danny Denzongpa). This also becomes poignant since climbing this trek was also Bhupen's last wish. The journey, thus, becomes both literal and figurative as they embrace some striking realities and numerous uncomfortable truths along the way.

Positive #1 Picturesque, aesthetically pleasing shots aid the film monumentally

The film has been shot in several picturesque locations and they offer an absolutely breathtaking view from the get-go. Lush green farmlands, sheets of ice—it's like several paintings etched on screen. Moreover, although the film may have somber undertones of death as its pivot, it's largely painted with broad strokes of hope and optimism, and these aesthetically pleasing shots complement that unwavering, positive attitude.

Positive #2 Film delivers several prominent messages successfully

Uunchai drives home several staggering messages. A certain decrepit house acts as imagery: relationships die down when not nurtured by love. It's also striking how it marks a departure from earlier Rajshri films where dysfunctional families didn't exist; in this film, they unapologetically do. It also underlines the pertinence of second chances and reminds us that emotions aren't stamped with an expiry date.

Personal A sudden death triggers the characters' love for life

One of my favorite metaphors in the film is how death triggers and rejuvenates their love for life. There is an evident, but unsurprising irony here and it brings together two opposite ends of the spectrum. Amit Trivedi's on-point music is also the film's highlight.

Drawbacks Film's biggest flaw is its exhausting, seemingly never-ending runtime

My biggest gripe with Uunchai is its runtime; it's almost three hours long! Several sequences have been needlessly stretched, and I found myself wondering, "Will this scene ever end?" The film takes five scenes to say what can be demonstrated in one and one's patience begins to wear thin by the time the climax finally knocks. The foreshadowing is also a little too on-the-nose.

Performances Cast doesn't offer a single chance to complain

The film stands out due to its ensemble cast, and it would have given way if it wasn't ably supported by all actors' brilliance, their screentime notwithstanding. It's delightful to see Denzongpa in a brief but impactful cameo; his eyes speak much more than he does. Kher, as a grumpy, old, complaining man takes the cake, while Parineeti Chopra delivers a memorable performance, too.

Verdict Film isn't sans its flaws, but it's worth a watch

Uunchai is a reminder of holding on to life's delightful aspects, while also knowing when to let go. It emphasizes that when life refuses to slow down, why should we? Uunchai has its heart in the right place; while the climb is sometimes bogged down by hindrances and the film runs out of oxygen in places, the eventual view is worth it. Verdict: 3/5.