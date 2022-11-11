Entertainment

Hansal Mehta thanks 'good Samaritans' for helping daughter in Bali

Hansal Mehta thanks 'good Samaritans' for helping daughter in Bali

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 11, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

Hansal Mehta's daughter was in Bali for a school trip

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is busy shooting his upcoming movie in London with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He took to his Twitter space on Friday and stated that his daughter, who is in Bali, has been facing difficulties in returning to India. Hours later, Mehta shared an update stating that his daughter's safe return has been ensured by certain "good Samaritans."

Statement 'Daughter's travel sorted,' announced Mehta

Thanking those who helped his daughter's safe return, Mehta wrote on Twitter, "Daughter's travel sorted thanks to some good Samaritans. Thank you to all those who called and tweeted to help." He later deleted the previous tweet where he sought help for his daughter's return. Several fans offered help by taking to the comments section and taking the information to the right people.

Twitter Post Read Mehta's post here

Daughter’s travel sorted thanks to some good samaritans. Deleted my tweet. Thank you to all those who called and tweeted to help. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 11, 2022

Details His daughter was on a school trip in Bali

In his first tweet on Friday, he tagged the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar requesting assistance in the situation. "Need help urgently. My daughter is in Bali on a school trip and has lost her OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card. She needs to travel back to India tomorrow or might get stranded. Please help @DrSJaishankar," he tweeted.

Mehta and his wife Safeena Husain have two daughters, Kimaya and Rehana. The Twitterati gave the filmmaker some leads in ensuring his daughter's safe return to India. A user shared the WhatsApp number of the Indian Consulate in Bali and wrote, "Contact the hon'ble vice consul for the consular and administration of the Consulate General of India, Bali, Indonesia at +62 81139 90996."

Update Mehta is shooting yet-to-be-titled film in London

On the work front, Mehta has been shooting his next film starring Kapoor Khan in London. The title of this film and more details are not yet revealed by the makers. However, it is reported that Kapoor Khan will be seen playing a detective in the thriller. For the film's shooting, Kapoor Khan reportedly went to the UK with her son Jehangir Ali Khan.