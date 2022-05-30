Entertainment

'Uunchai': Rajshri collaborates with Mahaveer Jain Films, Boundless Media

May 30, 2022

Rajshri Productions will collaborate with Mahavir Jain Films, Boundless Media for 'Uunchai.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@rajshri)

Production giant Rajshri Productions took to Twitter on Monday to share an exciting update regarding their upcoming Hindi film Uunchai. The Sooraj R Barjatya directorial will be produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media in association with Rajshri Productions. The film features an impressive star cast and will be headlined by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Read on for details.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most sought-after Bollywood production houses, Rajshri Productions is primarily known for its family-centric Hindi movies such as Vivah, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!

The banner was established in 1947 and Uunchai will be their 60th cinematic project.

Ace director Barjatya will be behind the lens after seven years.

His last directorial was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

We at Rajshri are proud to announce our association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media as fellow producers for our next film – Uunchai. Helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Uunchai is our 60th film. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/6QtIA0aUGJ — Rajshri (@rajshri) May 30, 2022

Plot Movie inspired by Barjatya's life?

While details about the synopsis are still wrapped, it will reportedly spin around friendships amongst senior citizens. Per sources, both Kher and Bachchan instantly came on board once they heard the script. Supposedly, it will also feature some of Barjatya's real-life experiences. The source added, "It's a tale of three to four friends, with Kher being one of them. It's a heartwarming friendship tale."

Information Film has been shot in picturesque locations

Reportedly, the film went on floors in October 2021 and has been shot extensively in multiple locations across Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Delhi, Mumbai, and Nepal. Along with the aforementioned actors, senior artists Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa have been roped in too. Parineeti Chopra will also be seen sharing screen space with the veteran cast.

Did you know? This will be maiden collaboration between Barjatya and Bachchan

Even though the Zanjeer actor and the Maine Pyar Kiya director have been ruling the industry for years, surprisingly, they have never worked together. Reportedly, the debut collaboration finally materialized when Barjatya's narration awed Bachchan and he was "bowled over by the script's rootedness." Kher, on the other hand, is a Rajshri regular and has starred in several films by the production house.