'Brahmastra' teaser: Awe-inspiring, adventurous. This will be huge!

Written by Isha Sharma May 31, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra' will release on September 9. (Photo credit: Twitter/@karanjohar)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans rejoice! A few hours after Kapoor landed in Visakhapatnam to promote his upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra, the makers unexpectedly dropped a teaser on Tuesday. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is the first part of a trilogy and focuses on the story of Isha (Bhatt) and Shiva (Kapoor). The film's trailer will drop on June 15.

Context Why does this story matter?

The makers have been tied with the fantasy film since 2018, but it kept getting postponed repeatedly.

It is finally eyeing a September 9 release.

This is the first time the couple, who got hitched in April 2022, will be seen on the silver screen together.

Mukerji, Kapoor's close friend, has previously directed him in Wake Up Sid and Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Teaser First look is grand and exquisite

The teaser clip introduces us to the five primary characters: Bhatt, Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan. Incredible VFX and CGI take the front seat in the 32-second teaser. The background score immediately transports you to an unmistakable epic setting, reminiscent of a battlefield. Everything looks replete with mythological imagery, be it the grand trident or the bows and arrows.

Observation Color palettes deserve special attention

The teaser has raked in over four lakh views in two hours on YouTube. Against the backdrop of unstoppable fireballs and a turbulent, perilous storm, the clip is evidently drenched in yellow and golden hues, colors often associated with illumination, extravagance, and epiphany. On the other hand, Roy, who is essaying a negative role, looks absorbed in a suitable fiery red.

Twitter Post Check out the clip here

In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours 💥



But before that, don’t miss the #Brahmastra TRAILER on JUNE 15TH!! 💥💥



Trailer Announcement (Hindi) : https://t.co/s7KKfUDnrg pic.twitter.com/KYVkFwUdFS — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 31, 2022

Aspirations Mukerji is working on 'Astraverse'

Mukerji is being hailed for creating the "Astraverse," India's first-ever cinematic universe deeply rooted in Indian mythology. While speaking to the international news portal Deadline, he had labeled himself a "fanboy of Western fantasy fiction." He had then called Astraverse his "Star Wars idea. That's why I have given a decade of my life to it. I felt it so powerfully."

Trivia Dimple Kapadia also has important role

Brahmastra will mark Akkineni's comeback to Hindi films after 16 years. He was last seen in LOC Kargil (2003). Although not shown in the teaser, Dimple Kapadia also has a pivotal role in the film. She was last seen with Bachchan in Hum Kaun Hai (2004). Reportedly, the film has been mounted on a lavish scale, with a whopping budget of over Rs. 200cr.