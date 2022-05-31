Entertainment

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor promotes 'Brahmastra' in Visakhapatnam in style

Written by Isha Sharma May 31, 2022, 04:23 pm 3 min read

'Brahmastra' will hit theaters on September 9. (Photo credit: Twitter/@BrahmastraTamil)

Team Brahmastra is on a roll! Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji landed in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to promote their highly anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra. The duo was joined by ace director SS Rajamouli and several images of the three have surfaced online. Kapoor's fans thronged his roadshow and even arranged for a crane to put a massive garland on the Sanju actor!

Why does this story matter?

After suffering numerous delays, Brahmastra is finally hitting theaters on September 9.

Kapoor, who recently got married to Alia Bhatt, will be sharing the screen with her for the first time in this.

Mukerji's ambitious magnum opus is rooted in Indian mythology and he has labeled it "a modern mythology with modern characters."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of a trilogy.

Kapoor greeted excited fans in Visakhapatnam

The Saawariya actor reached Andhra Pradesh's Vizag amidst roaring fanfare. A viral video showed Kapoor clad in a pristine white kurta pajama, waving and shaking hands with several fans. He also expressed his gratitude by folding his hands during the roadshow. After this, the trio headed for a massive meet and greet event to promote the upcoming venture.

Take a look at Kapoor's massive fan following

This amount of craze is a dream for many actors outside Hindi markets.. #RanbirKapoorInVizag #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/7BSIuei7Ug — souvIK. (@_xsouvIK) May 31, 2022

Fans were instantly reminded of 'Raajneeti'

Social media users posted a deluge of comments minutes after the videos were uploaded. Several users noticed Kapoor's resemblance to his character in Raajneeti, where he played a young politician with huge popularity. One user wrote, "Forever crush," while another one noted that "Shiva (his character) is taking over South." A fan drooled over the 39-year-old and commented, "Our cutie pie."

Rajamouli received Kapoor and Mukerji at the Vizag airport

Team #Brahmāstra gets a grand welcome at Vishakhapatnam Airport ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xtWpEp4uMA — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) May 31, 2022

'Brahmastra' has an impressive ensemble

In addition to Bhatt and Kapoor, the film will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It's being produced by Karan Johar and Star Studios. Music director Pritam, who last worked with Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos, had released the teaser of the first song Kesariya a few weeks ago. It became a massive hit despite only being 44 seconds long.

'Brahmastra' lead couple has their kitties full

Bollywood's high-profile couple is looking at a packed schedule. Bhatt is currently outside India due to the shoot of her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone, which co-stars Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. It is directed by Tom Harper. On the other hand, Kapoor is awaiting the release of Shamshera, a period-action drama produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Sanjay Dutt.