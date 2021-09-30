Pen Studios keeps promise, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' gets January 6 release

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releasing in cinema halls next January

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 10th directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi finally got a release date. It is hitting theaters on January 6 next year. This announcement comes at a time when filmmakers and producers are rushing to book release dates for their ventures after Maharashtra government took a call on September 25 to open theaters from October 22. This film marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Bhansali.

Details

Pen Studios' chief had quelled rumors of OTT release earlier

The much-awaited venture, co-starring Ajay Devgn, is being backed by Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). It is worth noting that earlier this month Gada took to social media to quell all rumors about Gangubai Kathiawadi and other films bankrolled by his company getting an OTT release. Calling them "magnum opus," he had said that these "are made for the big screen experience."

Fact

Bhatt is leading her first biopic, fans have high expectations

The biographical crime drama was initially supposed to hit cinema halls last July but due to some production glitches and COVID-19, the release was put on hold. This release date announcement surely comes as a breather for Bhatt, who has her hopes high on this project, given that she is leading her first biopic. It's based on S. Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Twitter Post

Read the good news here

#Xclusiv... THE WAIT IS OVER... SLB ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE OF 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI': 6 JAN 2022... #SanjayLeelaBhansali's #GangubaiKathiawadi - starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn - to release on 6 Jan 2022... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. pic.twitter.com/osJH3Eze3p — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2021

Observation

Netizens had criticized Bhatt's casting as Gangubai Kothewali

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Gangubai Kothewali, who was sold to a brothel when young, and she eventually became the boss of Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light area. Netizens had criticized Bhatt's casting, with many commenting how she is looking like a child going to a fancy dress competition. But Bhansali is known to bring out the best performance from his actors, so let's see.

Other releases

Several high-profile releases lined up for December, January

Before and after Gangubai Kathiawadi, there are a series of films lined up for release. Ranveer Singh's 83 and Allu Arjun-fronted Pushpa part one are releasing on Christmas, while Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey is coming to theaters on December 31. After Bhatt's outing, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam is releasing on January 14, while Akshay Kumar's period drama Prithviraj is a January 21 release.