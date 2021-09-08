Quashing rumors, makers confirm theatrical release of 'RRR,' 'Gangubai,' 'Attack'

Theaters will be blocked with the release of these big films

Pen Studios announced today that its big budgeted projects like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Attack are all poised for a theatrical release. Dr Jayantilal Gada, chairman and MD of the company, issued the official statement that dismissed all rumors which said that the films might hit OTT platforms. Calling the projects "magnum opus," he said that these "are made for the big screen experience."

'These magnum opus films are made for big screen experience'

"We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumors doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue (sic)," said Gada. "These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theaters," he added. This move probably comes after Bell Bottom's release.

We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas.



Pen Studios#gangubaikathiawadi #rrrmovie #attack #penmovies #penstudios pic.twitter.com/v0vKEVqi2k — Dr. Jayantilal Gada (pen) (@jayantilalgada) September 8, 2021

'Bell Bottom' encouraged others to go ahead with theatrical plan

The Akshay Kumar-starrer became the first major Bollywood project to hit cinema halls, after the devastating second wave of coronavirus. It earned Rs. 45.53cr (worldwide gross) after almost 20 days of its release. Made on Rs. 70cr, this may not look impressive, but it nonetheless gave others the necessary encouragement to go ahead with theatrical plan. Also, given the circumstances, the collection isn't bad.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a biopic, 'Attack' an action thriller

Now, about the films. Gangubai Kathiawadi is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 10th directorial, which has Alia Bhatt playing the titular character. The biographical crime drama is based on Gangubai Kothewali, who was sold to a brothel when young, and she eventually became the boss of Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light area. Attack is an action thriller, written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, and stars John Abraham.

'RRR' is apparently looking at a January 7, 2022 release

Meanwhile, RRR is one the most anticipated releases, since it has many big stars across different film industries. Like, lead actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are Telugu superstars, while Ajay Devgn and Bhatt are from Bollywood. Olivia Morris is English, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody are Irish. The SS Rajamouli-venture is apparently looking at January 7, 2022 as its global premiere day.