All about Sajid Nadiadwala's multi-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 31, 2022, 02:43 pm 2 min read

Amazon Prime Video and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment have signed a multi-film deal.

In an exciting piece of news, Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced a worldwide-exclusive, multi-film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house. As per the deal, the OTT giant will acquire the rights to Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's (NGE) upcoming movies—like Bawaal, Sanki, Baaghi 4, and Kartik Aaryan's untitled project. However, the films will be available on the streaming platform only after completing their theatrical run.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been tracking the post-theatrical homes of most big-screen releases.

And since NGE has given several megahit ventures such as the Houseful franchise, 83, etc., this news is all the more important.

To recall, production banners from the South such as late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions have also inked such multi-film deals with Prime Video.

Details Films to be available on Rent, here's how to use

While this announcement, by itself, is an exciting development, the films will be available on the platform for rent, too. To watch films using the Early Access rental window service provided by Amazon Prime Video, one doesn't have to be a customer of Amazon Prime. By paying the rent amount, one can watch films even before they debut on OTT platforms.

Information Films from top directors, actors will come to Prime

Apart from Aaryan, top actors such as Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Ahan Shetty will lead movies that are going to be a part of this deal. Also, several award-winning helmers like Nitesh Tiwari (of Chhichhore, Dangal fame), Ravi Udyawar (MOM), Sameer Vidwans (Anandi Gopal), and director Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium) will direct films for NGE under this agreement.

Quote Here's what Nadiadwala said about the collaboration

Speaking about the deal, NGE's Managing Director Nadiadwala said, "This collaboration marks NGE's first-ever multi-year deal with Prime Video. "We are confident that this partnership of inclusive cinema will enable our upcoming titles [to] travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video's stellar content selection." "This association will pave the way for more collaborations between the brands to follow," he added.