Entertainment

Confirmed! Sivakarthikyean's 'SK 20' will hit theaters on August 31

Confirmed! Sivakarthikyean's 'SK 20' will hit theaters on August 31

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 31, 2022, 01:36 pm 2 min read

'SK 20': Sivakarthikeyan's Tollywood debut to come out in August this year.

We have an update regarding Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's (SK) next film, tentatively titled SK 20. The latest announcement is that the Shanthi Talkies-backed film will hit the marquee on August 31 this year. The movie is directed by Telugu director Anudeep KV, whose project Jathi Ratnalu has fans across the country. Notably, SK 20 would mark SK's debut in Tollywood.

Context Why does this story matter?

Doctor, released in 2021, was Sivakarthikeyan's breakthrough film.

The film's humongous success broke the actor's failure streak that had started with Hero, Namma Veettu Pillai, and Mr. Local, all of which got released in 2019.

And, his recently released Don has also been receiving positive responses from his fans.

So, updates about all his upcoming films are making the headlines.

Quote 'SK 20' makers also congratulated actor for 'Don's success

The makers shared a statement on Monday, congratulating the actor for the success of his Don. They wrote, "The entire SK20 team congratulates Sivakarthikeyan on the blockbuster success of Don." Along with this, the release date was announced. "SK 20 starring Sivakarthikeyan, Maria, Sathyaraj, and others, directed by Anudeep KV, with music by S Thaman, will have its theatrical release on 31st August 2022."

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Updates Film marks firsts for actor, director

The makers have also revealed that the film will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. Announcing that the film will be a "fun-filled family entertainer," the makers stated that the first look of the Hero actor and more updates about the film will be revealed soon. Apart from marking SK's Tollywood debut, this yet-to-be-titled film will be director Anudeep's first Kollywood movie, too.

Work These are the other upcoming projects of SK

Separately, SK has another film in his lineup, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Sony Pictures Films India (SPFI). Tentatively titled SK 21, Rajkumar Periaswamy will be writing and helming this project that co-stars Sai Pallavi. Besides these, SK has Ayalaan, directed by R Ravikumar. The long-pending film's release date has not yet been revealed.