Entertainment

'Don' review: Problematic plot, poor screenplay derail this Sivakarthikeyan starrer

'Don' review: Problematic plot, poor screenplay derail this Sivakarthikeyan starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 13, 2022, 04:06 pm 3 min read

'Don' starring Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role, hit big screens on Friday

Watching Cibi Chakaravarthi's Don reminded me of Tamil films Em Magan and Nanban. While the latter is a family drama, the former is a masala-filled commercial entertainer. Sivakarthikeyan's Don tries to be both but derails horribly. The film, which premiered on Friday, points out the flaws present in the educational system and parents' greed to see their kids become all-rounders. Here's our detailed review.

Plot Problematic main plot justifies toxic parenting

Chakravarthy (Sivakarthikeyan) is abused by his father (Samuthirakani) since his childhood. Public shaming is his father's strongest suit. When Chakravarthy finally takes a stand against his father, he is emotionally manipulated by his mother. And his father's so-called "sacrifices" are blown out of proportion. The plot by itself is highly problematic as it glorifies toxic parenting and labels it under raising a "disciplined child."

Screenplay Movie fails beyond repair because of lacking screenplay

Besides the plot, Don, due to its ineffectual screenplay, leaves you all the more worn out. The writing is to be blamed. Because the story (barring a few negatives) is solid. Nothing clicks in favor of the movie. Even the pre-intermission block, where Chakravarthy finally finds the courage to stand up against his dictator-like college principal Boominath (SJ Suryah) doesn't impact you.

Dialogs Never-ending speeches will make you want to leave theater

The tone keeps fluctuating between a college drama and a preachy oration. Had the dialogs been crispier, the movie would've been bearable. But Sivakarthikeyan keeps spitting out pages and pages of dialogs. So much so that you would feel like you are dying a slow, painful death. And, these speeches aren't even new. They've been used in Tamil cinema since the dawn of time!

Acting Face-off between Sivakarthikeyan, Suryah only positive

Some of the scenes between Sivakarthikeyan and Suryah work to an extent due to their performances. But the host of other actors is used just for filling the space in frames. The leading lady played by Priyanka Mohan just looks pretty and delivers some motivational dialogues. Other actors including veteran Radha Ravi, Sivaangi, Shariq Hassan, Soori, RJ Vijay, and Raju Jeyamohan have little impact.

Verdict One feels bad for the actor in Sivakarthikeyan

While it looks ridiculous to see the Doctor star play a college student's role, his "transformation" as a school student gives you second-hand embarrassment, especially if you're his fan. All this results in Don being a long, tiring watch. If only the writing had been stronger, alas! Verdict: We are going with 2/5 stars (only for Sivakarthikeyan and Suryah who have given their best).