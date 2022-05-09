Entertainment

Kamal Haasan-backed 'SK21' marks maiden collaboration of Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 09, 2022, 07:49 pm 2 min read

The upcoming film has Sivakarthikeyan as the male lead

It was rumored in January that Sai Pallavi may appear in Sivakarthikeyan's next film, tentatively titled SK21. And, it is true! On the occasion of Pallavi's birthday (on May 9), Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International welcomed her on board as the leading lady of the film. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, this movie marks the maiden collaboration between Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pallavi is making a comeback to Kollywood with SK21. Her last appearance in Tamil cinema was in the anthology, Paava Kadhaigal, where she was featured in the segment called Oor Iravu.

Suriya-led Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, which got released in 2019, was her last full-length feature film.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan mostly works in Tamil films and will be seen in Don.

This fresh pairing is interesting.

Details Film to be high on patriotism, reveals stunt choreographer

Stunt director duo Anbariv (Anbu and Arivu) has revealed that the film will have a pan Indian appeal and will be high on patriotism. Reports suggest that the makers are holding talks with Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna to play the other lead role. And hearsay has that popular Kollywood music composer Harris Jayaraj will be brought on board to direct music for the film.

Details Power of well-told story is transformative, Haasan while launching film

Sony Pictures Films India is the co-producer of this upcoming movie. While launching the film, Haasan had said, "The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, Sivakarthikeyan and Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen."

Update Pallavi shared first look of another film

Separately, Pallavi shared the first look of her other upcoming film Gargi on Monday. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame has written, produced and directed the film. Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Thomas George are the other ones backing Gargi. The actor shared about this movie on social media through a clip titled "glimpse video."