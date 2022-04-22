Entertainment

'An Action Hero': Ayushmann Khurrana's film gets release date

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 22, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

'An Action Hero' will show Ayushmann Khurrana in an all-new avatar (Photo credit: Twitter/ayushmannk)

An Action Hero gets a release date! Ayushmann Khurrana, the lead actor of the film, took to his social media space on Friday to announce the release date of his movie. Backed by Aanand L. Rai via his Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated to release on December 2, 2022. Jaideep Ahlawat is Khurrana's co-actor in An Action Hero.

Khurrana has never done an action film. So, An Action Hero marks his debut in that sense.

Also, his films have always tried subjects out of the box.

And his performances in all these projects have been exemplary. Due to such positive factors, they did well commercially, too.

So, him fighting goons like a typical Bollywood action star will be an interesting watch indeed.

An Action Hero will be Khurrana's third film to get released this year. So, if Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero perform well, 2022 will officially belong to the actor. While Anek is slated to release on May 27, Doctor G looks poised for a June 17 outing. Like An Action Hero, T-Series is involved in the production of Anek as well.

Earlier, Anek was to get released on May 13, but makers shifted its premiere to avoid a clash with Yash Raj Films-backed Jayeshbhai Jordaar. So, "As a token of gesture, trailer of Anek will be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film," Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films had said last week.

Back to An Action Hero, which has been written and directed by Anirudh Iyer. The shooting of the upcoming movie started in January in London and got finished recently. Interestingly, An Action Hero marks Khurrana and Rai's third collaboration. "It's zany, fresh, disruptive and has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for," is how Khurrana described the script.