Entertainment

'Beast': What we know of the Vijay-led film so far?

'Beast': What we know of the Vijay-led film so far?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 11, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

'Beast' will see Vijay as a soldier/spy

Beast releases on Wednesday! The Tamil film, starring superstar Vijay, is slated to hit the cinema halls on April 13. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar (Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor), the movie has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, while Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu will be seen in key roles. As we await its grand release, let us recap a bit about the action thriller.

Story What is the story of this film?

In the trailer released earlier this month, we saw a gang of masked men taking hostage of people in a Chennai-based mall. While the government devised plans, Selvaraghavan's law enforcement officer informed them that Veeraraghavan (Vijay), "one of the most notorious spies," had got stuck in the mall, too. Thus, it's the terrorists who should be afraid for their lives now, not the hostages.

Observation Its competitor, 'KGF: Chapter 2,' getting heavy promotions

At the box office, Beast is facing off KGF: Chapter 2, which releases on April 14. While the promotional drive of KGF: Chapter 2 is being carried out all over the country, Beast is a bit reserved. The Hindi circuits aren't being given importance, so it seems Beast team is confident of the film making profit in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states.

Fact Team breaks tradition, no audio launch

Days before release of any Vijay-led movie, its makers organize an audio launch. But, this time, the tradition got broken due to some unknown reason. Recent reports said that an event was being planned in Chennai, however Dilipkumar got busy with the film's post-production work. Also, the film has only a couple of songs, so considering these reasons, an audio launch wouldn't make sense.

Update Film banned in Qatar, Kuwait

The upcoming film has been banned in Qatar as well. This comes just days after Kuwait imposed a prohibition on the movie. Both the Middle Eastern countries banned Beast because of its portrayal of Islamic terrorism, as shown in the trailer. To note, the Kuwait government had earlier put a stop to Vishnu Vishal's FIR and Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup too for a similar reason.