Entertainment

'Panchayat' season 2 trailer: Abhishek Tripathi still stuck in Phulera

'Panchayat' season 2 trailer: Abhishek Tripathi still stuck in Phulera

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 09, 2022, 07:14 pm 2 min read

'Panchayat' season-2 trailer is now out!

Two years after an uber-successful debut season, The Viral Fever (TVF) is bringing back its web series, Panchayat. The unique ode to rural India will return with a second season on May 20. Streamer Amazon Prime Video just dropped the trailer preparing fans for the upcoming ride on Monday. There will be new rivalries, and problems for the panchayat office in Phulera this time.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the flurry of Indian web shows depicting violence and using abusive language, Panchayat showed the real issues of a rural Uttar Pradesh village and its newly appointed panchayat office secretary.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, it starred Neena Gupta alongside Raghubir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar.

After the first season concluded in 2020, shooting for the next season began sometime in October last year.

Trailer What does the trailer show?

The clip opens with our young panchayat office secretary Abhishek Tripathi (Kumar) trying to get new machines and infrastructure installed in Phulera. Tripathi still is not that happy about his job and loses his night's sleep upon hearing how much his engineering friends are earning. However, new schemes by Pradhan ji (Yadav) and other villagers are going to keep him busy here.

Comments Get slice of life moments and ample doses of humor

"With newer issues plaguing the villagers, how will Abhishek manage to balance it all and let the right prevail?" reads the official synopsis. It adds, "Peppered with [a] slice of life moments and ample doses of humor, Panchayat Season 2 promises to captivate audiences just like the first one." And truly, the trailer shows this season will keep TVF's signature relatable heart-warming tone intact.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Information Tripathi 'much more level-headed' this time

Speaking about his character, Kumar said in a statement: "As a character, the constant oscillation of wanting to make it big but also standing in solidarity with the villagers is what makes Abhishek so relatable and unabashedly real." Noting that Tripathi is "much more level-headed" in the second season, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor said he was looking forward to its global premiere.