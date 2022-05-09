Entertainment

'Major' trailer: Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan looks promising

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 09, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

The trailer for Major is here! Starring Adivi Sesh, the film is based on the life of late Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. At age 31, he was martyred in action during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. While the trailer's Telugu version was unveiled by Mahesh Babu (also the film's co-producer), Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the Hindi and Malayalam versions, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Major Unnikrishnan was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra.

Notably, the movie will showcase other facets of his life and also what happened after Unnikrishnan's demise, just like how his mother in the film (Revathy) says, "My son's life isn't about the attacks that happened that day...he led a life that is much more."

Though we know the end, we still are excited for Major.

Trailer What does the trailer offer?

The trailer starts with Unnikrishnan (Sesh) being questioned on why he crossed the border and enter Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which belongs to the neighboring country. "Isn't that ours, too?" he asks and we understand his character is going to be gritty and sorted. The following frames show us how Unnikrishnan always aspired to join the Army even since his childhood, against his parents' wishes.

Observation Special mention: Prakash Raj's speech

Sesh breathes life into the character and this may emerge as his strongest performance to date. Prakash Raj, who plays the role of his father, arrests your attention with his powerful oration that describes his son's dedication for his country. Lines like "You may take me. You may take me. But not my country," are adrenaline pumping. The action sequences look authentic and engaging.

Information Know more about 'Major'

The Sashi Kiran Tikka-directorial also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar. They make their appearances in the trailer, too. Manjrekar will play Sesh's love interest and Dhulipala will be seen in an NRI's avatar. The multi-lingual project will be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam on June 3. Sony Pictures Films India and Babu's GMB Entertainment have bankrolled the project, along with Sharath Chandra.