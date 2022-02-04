Entertainment

Mahesh Babu-backed 'Major,' starring Adivi Sesh, releases on May 27

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 04, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

'Major' will narrate Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life

After its February 11 release got postponed, Adivi Sesh's multilingual war drama, Major, has received a May 27 slot. Backed by Mahesh Babu, the film arrives 15 days after Babu-led Sarkaru Vaari Paata's theatrical outing. Sesh shared the updated date on Twitter and wrote, "THIS. SUMMER. WILL. BE. MASSIVE. #MajorTheFilm WORLDWIDE on 27 May, 2022. #MAJOR ka promise hai Yeh. (This is Major's promise)."

Information Film will follow Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life

The film is based on the life of late Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. At age 31, he was martyred in action during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. Not just the braveheart's demise, the film will also show the events that unfolded after the tragic event. Sashi Kiran Tikka is the director of Major.

Details Know more about the cast and crew

Jointly produced by Sony Pictures India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major will be released in Telugu and Hindi, along with its dubbed version in Malayalam. The film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, and Revathy. Last month, makers shared the lyrical video of the film's first song, Hrudayama, crooned by Sid Sriram. It was picturized on Sesh and Manjrekar.

Cast Who is playing what in this war drama?

As per the promotional videos released by the team so far, we can conclude that Manjrekar will play Sesh's love interest while Dhulipala will play an NRI. Raj and Revathy's characters will be parents to Unnikrishnan. The film's shooting reportedly got over in 120 days and makers erected eight sets for the film in 75 different locations. Major marks Sesh's debut in Bollywood.

Fact Film's satellite rights have already been sold

According to reports, the film's Hindi satellite rights have been sold to Sony TV for a stunning amount of Rs. 10cr. Weekend Cinema and South Star International have grabbed Major's overseas rights. About Babu, Sesh said, "He was extremely gracious and has guided us in how we can have the maximum reach." Interestingly, Major is also Babu's debut Hindi production and fourth overall.