Telugu film star Mahesh Babu on Friday revealed the release date of the upcoming movie Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The movie, which has been co-produced by Mahesh, will be out on July 2, 2021. The film is based on the life of martyred Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Here are more details on this.

The actor took to Instagram to share a new and intriguing poster of the movie along with the release date. He wrote, "2nd July 2021. The #MAJOR day (sic)," while tagging the movie's production companies and its star cast. Major has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and produced by Sony Pictures India, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Sesh, who is not only playing the lead role but has also written this movie, considers it his dream project. Talking about the film and Major Unnikrishnan's life, he had earlier told The Indian Express, "The world only knows how heroic he was and how he died in his final moments. But, everything I loved about him was the way he lived (sic)."

For the unversed, Unnikrishnan was an Indian Army officer, who had served in the elite Special Action Group of the National Security Guards. At age 31, he was martyred in action during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra.

Sesh said he was keen to show the world Unnikrishnan's fight during 26/11 attacks as well as the way he lived his life. "He was a captain in 7th Bihar when he fought in Kargil. He served in Hyderabad. He went to the National Defence Academy. He was a training officer in the National Security Guard (sic)," the actor-director had said.

