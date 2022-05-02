Entertainment

Adivi Sesh-led 'HIT: The Second Case' gets date, new poster

'HIT: The Second Case' has Adivi Sesh as police officer Krishna Dev (KD)

HIT: The Second Case has finally got a release date! Starring Adivi Sesh, the action thriller is gearing up for a theatrical premiere on July 29. Along with the announcement, makers also shared an intense poster of the actor. To note, HIT: The Second Case is the sequel to the 2020 film HIT: The First Case, which starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma.

Context Why does this story matter?

HIT: The First Case turned out to be a blockbuster. Made on a budget of Rs. 6 crore, it earned Rs. 8.5 crore in the opening weekend itself.

So, the second installment has really big shoes to fill.

Separately, HIT: The Second Case is Sesh's second release in 2022 after Major. So, if both the films click, this year may belong to him.

Details Announcement, crew

Sesh shared the new poster on Twitter and wrote, "Something DANGEROUS about to unfold in the HIT universe! Get ready for spine chilling suspense on the 29th of July." The second part has been produced by Prashanti Tipirneni along with Telugu superstar Nani under his production banner Wall Poster Cinema. Sailesh Kolanu, who had helmed the first part, has directed the sequel, too.

Information Hardly any clash at the BO

At the box office, HIT: The Second Case is not facing any clash as of now. Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran is arriving a week early, but since it's not a big-budget one, threat to HIT: The Second Case is almost non-existent. Release of Pakka Commercial, Telugu legal action comedy starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna, kickstarts the July slate of Tollywood.

Update Sesh also has 'Major'

HIT: The Second Case co-stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, and Tanikella Bharani, among others. Besides this, as mentioned above, Sesh's multilingual war drama Major is also in his pipeline. The upcoming movie, based on the life of late Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is arriving on June 3. Major has been jointly produced by Sony Pictures India, Mahesh Babu, and A+S Movies.