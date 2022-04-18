Entertainment

'The Delhi Files': Vivek Agnihotri shares the film's story

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 18, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on 'The Delhi Files' currently (Photo credit: Twitter/@vivekagnihotri)

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shared what his next film The Delhi Files will deal with. This comes just days after the filmmaker announced that "It's time for me to work on a new film" on his social media pages along with a photo of his doing a namaste and showing gratitude. The Delhi Files has not received any release date yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Agnihotri's previous film, The Kashmir Files did exceptionally well at the box office.

It was the first post-pandemic film to cross Rs. 250 crore.

It showed the exodus (which the film corrects as genocide) of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

So, now that Agnihotri has said which "gut-wrenching tale" will be narrated in The Delhi Files, we are intrigued.

About Film not about Delhi, says Agnihotri

"It's not about Delhi. It just showed how Delhi has been destroying 'Bharat' for so many years. Those who ruled Delhi destroyed everything, right from Mughal kings to the British to the modern times," Agnihotri told ANI during his recent visit to Chennai. "The upcoming movie will tell you lots of truth about Tamil Nadu also," he further added in his statement.

Context At the center will be 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Agnihotri informed that The Delhi Files will feature the brutal 1984 anti-Sikh riots, too. Calling it "inhuman," he said that the massacre "is a dark chapter in Indian history." "The way the entire Punjab terrorism situation was handled, was inhuman. It was purely for vote bank politics and that is why terrorism was cultivated by the Congress party in Punjab," he noted.

Information What else did the filmmaker say?

"First, they (Congress) created it, then they destroyed it, then they killed lots of innocent people and then covered it up. To date, there has been no justice, what can be worse than that," Agnihotri fumed. The director, basking in the massive success of The Kashmir Files, highlighted that popular narrative shouldn't influence "history." "History should be evidence and fact-based. It shouldn't be narrative-based."

Quote 'Great Indus civilization is always ignored'

"In India, the problem is that a lot of people write history based on the narrative or their political agenda and the political agenda of India mostly has been the western secular agenda therefore, the great Indus civilization is always ignored," Agnihotri pointed out.