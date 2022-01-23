Technology

OPPO Reno7 series to debut in India on February 4

OPPO Reno7 series to debut in India on February 4

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 02:58 pm 2 min read

OPPO Reno7 series will be up for grabs from February 8 (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO is gearing up to launch its Reno7 series of smartphones in India. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has claimed that the handsets will make their debut in the country on February 4. The series is expected to include Reno7 and Reno7 Pro models. They will be available for purchase from February 8 onward via Flipkart, OPPO e-store, and other partner retail outlets.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO's mid-range Reno7 series has tasted some success in China and is now heading to India. Earlier, only the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro were expected to make their entrance. However, there are rumors that the Reno7 SE may debut in India as well.

The company is aiming to strengthen its foothold in the country's mid-range smartphone segment with these models.

Twitter Post India-bound Reno 7 series tipped to include 7 SE model

So Oppo is launching the Reno 7, 7 Pro 7 SE in India early next month. The series is expected to cover ₹25k-45k segment.



Incidentally Oppo is also carrying out closed testing for Find X5 series in India, we might actually see a return of Find X series sometime in March 🤞🏼. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 22, 2022

Display The handsets sport a punch-hole design

Photo credit: OPPO

The OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they sport a rectangular came module. The Reno 7 and 7 Pro sport a 6.43-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, respectively, with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cameras They have a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO Reno7 flaunts a triple rear camera arrangement including a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. The Reno7 Pro has a similar camera system on the back except for a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper. On the front, they feature a 32MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals They house a 4,500mAh battery

Photo credit: MediaTek

The OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro draw juice from a Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX SoC, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, they run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 60W and 65W fast-charging support, respectively. The phones also support Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Information OPPO Reno7 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OPPO Reno7 series will be announced at the time of its launch. For reference, the vanilla Reno7 costs CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,700) in China.