OPPO Reno7 series will be launched in India soon

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

OPPO Reno7 series had debuted in China last November (Photo credit: OPPO India)

OPPO has announced that the Reno7 series will soon be launched in India. In a tweet, the Chinese tech giant has confirmed the arrival of the series, which had debuted in China last November. The handsets are speculated to have the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts. They will be sold via Flipkart, OPPO stores, and other retail outlets.

Context Why does this story matter?

In China, the Reno7 series consists of three handsets: Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro. The Reno7 SE, however, is not expected to make its way to India.

The Reno7 series has seen some success in China where the first batch got sold out within 15 minutes. With these new phones, OPPO will take on Xiaomi and Samsung in India's mid-range segment.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the tweet from OPPO

Here's the moment that you all have been waiting for. Presenting the Beauty of the Universe, #OPPOReno7Series.

Designed to capture perfect portraits anytime, #ThePortraitExpert is here to charm you with its starry design and a lot more.

Know more: https://t.co/dxK7nUeISC pic.twitter.com/Vj1BbrUqxU — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 20, 2022

Display The handsets feature a 90Hz AMOLED screen

Photo credit: OPPO India

The OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro have a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They have a rectangular camera unit on the rear. The handsets sport a 6.43-inch and 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, respectively, with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Pro variant has HDR10+ support as well.

Cameras The Reno7 flaunts a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno7 features a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The Reno7 Pro is equipped with a similar setup except for a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor. Up front, they sport a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX SoC fuels the Reno7 Pro

Photo credit: MediaTek

The OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX chipset, respectively, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, they boot Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno7 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno7 series will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the series is expected to start at Rs. 28,000 in India.