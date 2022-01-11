iQOO 9 series to be launched in India soon

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro will debut in India soon

iQOO had launched its flagship 9 series of smartphones in China last week. Now, the tech giant has confirmed the handsets will soon debut in India as well, although the timeline is yet to be revealed. To recall, the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro come with an LTPO AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and 120W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, the iQOO 9 series will arrive as a successor to the iQOO 7 lineup as the Chinese tech giant had skipped the iQOO 8 range here.

Notably, the current-generation 7 and 7 Legend models have been a hit in India. So, the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro will attract buyers with a refreshed design and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Design and display The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 9 series features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The handsets bear 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screens with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) and QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, respectively, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,500-nits of maximum brightness. They are also offered in a "Legendary Edition" with BMW M Motorsport-inspired red, black, and blue vertical stripe design.

Cameras They are equipped with a 50MP main camera

The iQOO 9 sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.75) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait snapper. The 9 Pro comes with a 50MP (f/1.75) primary snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 16MP (f/2.23) portrait lens. For selfies and video calling, the handsets have a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals They run on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They boot Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and house a 4,700mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging support. The Pro model also offers support for 50W wireless fast-charging. The duo also provides support for the latest connectivity options.

Information iQOO 9 series: Pricing and availability

In China, the iQOO 9 starts at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 46,500), whereas the 9 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000). The official pricing and availability details of the handsets in India will be announced at the time of the launch.