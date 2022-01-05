iQOO 9 series, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, launched

iQOO 9 series, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, launched

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 08:48 pm 2 min read

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro launched in China

iQOO has launched its latest flagship 9 series of smartphones in China. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 46,800) and includes the 9 and 9 Pro models As for the highlights, the devices come with a 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and 120W wired fast-charging support.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The iQOO 9 series arrives as the company's next-generation flagship series, replacing the iQOO 8 range, which has not been launched in India. The handsets bring a redesigned camera module, upgraded display and cameras, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a bigger battery. They will rival the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 range, and Moto Edge X30.

Design and isplay The Pro model has a QHD+ LTPO 2.0 display

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets bear a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) and QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, respectively, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,500-nits of peak brightness. The handsets are also offered in a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design.

Cameras They boast a 50MP main camera

The iQOO 9 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.45) Samsung GN5 primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP (f/2.0) portrait lens. The 9 Pro offers a 50MP (f/1.45) main snapper, a 50MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) portrait sensor. For selfies, they have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals They run on Android 12 OS

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 12 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The Pro model also offers 50W wireless and 10W reverse charging support. The devices provide support for the latest connectivity options.

Pocket-pinch iQOO 9 series: Pricing and availability

iQOO 9 starts at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 46,800) for the 8GB/256GB model and goes up to CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB/512GB version. The 9 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 58,400) for the 8GB/256GB model goes up to CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 70,000) for the 12GB/512GB variant. They will go on sale from January 12 onwards.