Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to start at Rs. 52,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 08:11 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely be costlier than OnePlus 9RT

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in India in the coming days. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar has blown the gaff on the smartphone's price in the country, claiming it will start at Rs. 52,000. As for the key highlights, the S21 FE features a 120Hz display, a triple rear camera unit, and a Snapdragon 888 chip.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Samsung had launched the Galaxy S21 FE in the US on January 4. It is expected to debut in India later this month and Amazon India has already activated a microsite for the phone. It will be pitted against the likes of the OnePlus 9RT, and if the leak is to be believed, the S21 FE will likely be expensive than the upcoming 9RT.

Display The handset comes with a 120Hz screen

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68 rating for water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is available in White, Lavender, Graphite, and Olive color options.

Information It sports a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sports a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals India-specific model may be fueled by Exynos 2100 SoC

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to draw power from an Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of its launch later this month. It is tipped to start at Rs. 52,000 in India and after discounts, it might retail around Rs. 48,000.