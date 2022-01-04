Samsung Galaxy S21 FE goes official at $699

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE makes global debut

Samsung has started the new year by pulling the wraps off the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE model. The phone carries a starting price-tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant. As for the key highlights, the S21 FE features a 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy S21 FE is the successor to the very popular Galaxy S20 FE and is the last model in the S21 series. At $699, it costs the same as the S20 FE model but has a more compact form-factor, a slightly smaller display, a new and upgraded processor, and a tweaked rear camera design. It takes on Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 models.

Display The device sports a Dynamic AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, an IP68 rating for water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in White, Lavender, Graphite, and Olive color options.

Information It flaunts a 32MP selfie camera

The Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It boots One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Galaxy S21 FE is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE costs $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant and $749 (around Rs. 55,800) for the 8GB/256GB model. It will be up for grabs starting January 11. The handset is expected to be launched in India in the coming days.