Infinix Note 11S is now available in India through Flipkart

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 12:00 am

Infnix Note 11S has a 120Hz refresh rate

Infinix's new budget-range smartphone, the Note 11S, is now available in India. It was launched last week and is now up for grabs exclusively via Flipkart at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant. As for the key highlights, the phone features a 120Hz LCD display, a 50MP primary camera, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Infinix Note 11S is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of budget-range smartphones. The company has also introduced a Free Fire edition with 8GB of RAM for gaming aficionados. With a competitive price-tag and attractive features, Infinix aims to increase its influence in the budget-range smartphone segment. It will be pitted against the likes of Redmi 10 Prime and Realme 8i.

The Infinix Note 11S sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, curved edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It boasts a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass protection. It is available in Symphony Cyan, Haze Green, and Mithril Gray color options.

The Infinix Note 11S features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with a quad-LED flash. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls.

The Infinix Note 11S is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It ships with XOS 10 built on top of Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.

In India, the Infinix Note 11S carries a price-tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB/128GB Free Fire Edition. They are available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart.