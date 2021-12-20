Technology iQOO Neo5s and Neo5 SE, with Snapdragon 800-series processors, launched

Dec 20, 2021

iQOO has launched its Neo5 series of smartphones in China. The line-up includes the Neo5s and Neo5 SE models. They carry a starting price-tag of CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 32,000) and will be up for pre-orders from today i.e. December 20. As for the highlights, the devices come with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Neo5s and Neo5 SE arrive as an addition to iQOO's mid-range series and boot the new OriginOS Ocean user interface. The Neo5S boasts an upgraded 'Independent Display Chip Pro,' which lowers the processor's rendering pressure, improves frame rate, and reduces power consumption. Both the handsets will rival flagship-killer models like the OnePlus 9R, Realme GT Neo2, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and others.

Design and display The phones have a punch-hole design

The iQOO Neo5s and Neo5 SE feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. The former bears a 120Hz, 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The latter has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. They are offered in three colors each.

Cameras They sport a 16MP selfie camera

The iQOO Neo5s sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The iQOO Neo5 SE has a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, they have a 16MP (f/2.0) and 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals They are loaded with up to 256GB of storage

The iQOO Neo5s and Neo5 SE are powered by a Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W and 55W fast-charging support, respectively. For connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch How much do they cost?

The Neo5s costs CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the 8GB/256GB version, and CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 38,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Neo5 SE costs CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 30,900) for the 12GB/256GB version.