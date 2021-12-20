Technology Realme GT 2 Pro's 'innovation' highlights revealed

Realme GT 2 Pro's 'innovation' highlights revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 05:22 pm

Realme GT 2 Pro's technology innovations unveiled

At its special 'Innovation Forward' event, Realme has announced the three "world's first innovations" that we will see in the upcoming GT 2 Pro smartphone. These innovations cover the design, photography as well as communication aspects of the flagship model. The GT 2 Pro will come with a 'Paper Tech Master Design,' the world's first 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and UWB antenna switching technology.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Realme GT 2 Pro is touted to arrive as the company's "most premium flagship" yet. The handset will offer some industry-leading design, photography, and communication technologies. It will give fair competition to some of the flagship models like the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 series. As per the company, the Realme GT 2 series is "coming soon."

Innovation #1 Realme GT 2 Pro's design is inspired by paper

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. Inspired by paper, Realme is calling it the "Paper Tech Master Design" which will offer a premium and minimalist look. Keeping the environment and climate change in mind, Realme has used eco-friendly and bio-based materials for making the handset, touting it to be the "world's first bio-based smartphone."

Information It will flaunt world's first 150-degree ultra-wide camera

Coming to photography, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with the world's first 150-degree ultra-wide camera on a smartphone. It will also come with new features such as Starry Mode, Tilt-shift time-lapse video, Starry time-lapse video, and Fish-eye mode.

Innovation #3 It will offer 'Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching' technology

Realme's third area of innovation is connectivity. The GT 2 Pro will boast a new 'Antenna Array Matrix System' with the world's first 'Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching technology.' It uses 12 wrap-around antennae to provide signal strength from all directions and optimize weak signals at places like railway stations. Other connectivity innovations will include Wi-Fi Enhancer and 360-degree NFC technology.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Photo credit: OnLeaks and 91mobiles

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. One of the variants is tipped to arrive with an under-display camera. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will sport a horizontal triple rear camera module headlined by a 50MP main sensor. Up front, a 32MP camera is expected.

Internals It will be backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

The Realme GT 2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 2 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch which will happen soon. However, considering the specifications, the device may start at around Rs. 60,000.