Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's full specifications leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in January next year. In the latest development, SamMobile has leaked the full specifications of the upcoming handset. It will come with a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display, a 12MP triple rear camera setup, a top-tier processor, and Android 12 OS support. Here are more details.

The Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most anticipated Samsung smartphones to be launched next month, alongside the flagship Galaxy S22 series. It will offer offer some high-end specifications, including an impressive display, Qualcomm or Samsung's top-tier processor, Google's latest OS, as well as fast-charging support. Around the $700 price-point, the device will compete against iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a vertically-aligned triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,200-nits of brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is speculated to be priced at $699 (around Rs. 53,000). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch.