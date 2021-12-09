Technology Motorola launches world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone

Moto Edge X30 and S30 launched in China

Motorola has launched its latest Moto Edge X30 as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor-powered smartphone, alongside the Edge S30 model in China. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,300) and is currently up for pre-orders. As for the key highlights, the handsets come with a 144Hz display, triple rear cameras, and Qualcomm's top-tier chipsets.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto Edge X30 and Edge S30 are the company's latest flagship smartphones. Out of the two, the Edge X30 sports Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Additionally, its special edition model arrives as the first Motorola phone to boast an under-display camera. The X30 will rival against the upcoming Xiaomi 12, Samsung Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 series, among others.

Design and display The phones have a Full-HD+ display

The Moto Edge X30 and Edge S30 feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels. The former bears a 6.7-inch OLED screen with HDR10+ support and an in-display fingerprint sensor, whereas the latter has a 6.8-inch LCD display with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The duo offers a Full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras The Edge X30 boasts a 60MP selfie snapper

The Moto Edge X30 sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The Moto Edge S30 is equipped with a 108MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, they have a 60MP (f/2.2) and 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals The Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS

The Moto Edge X30 and Edge S30 are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888+ processors, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Edge X30 boots Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The Edge S30 runs on Android 11 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch How much do they cost?

The Moto Edge X30 starts at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 47,400) for the special 12GB/256GB variant with under-display selfie camera. The Edge S30 starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 28,400) for the 12GB/256GB top-end variant.