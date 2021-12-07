Technology Moto Edge X30 spotted on Geekbench with Android 12 OS

Moto Edge X30 spotted on Geekbench with Android 12 OS

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 12:15 am

Moto Edge X30 spotted on Geekbenck ahead of launch

Motorola is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Moto Edge X30, in China on December 9. The handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform with Android 12 support, suggesting that it will be the first non-Pixel smartphone to boot the latest operating system. It will also feature Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Motorola Edge X30 will not only launch as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone but will also be the first flagship to come pre-loaded with Google's latest Android 12 OS. The handset will give tough competition to rivals like Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Xiaomi 12. It will debut globally as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Moto Edge X30's Geekbench 4 scorecard (Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and generates an aggregate result. The faster a chipset performs the actions, the higher is its score. The Moto Edge X30, with 12GB of RAM, has scored a single-core score of 6,348 and a multi-core score of 13,144.

Design and display The phone will bear a 144Hz OLED display

The Moto Edge X30 will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have an oval camera unit. The handset will flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 10-bit color support. It will also offer a Google Assistant button and stereo speakers.

Information It will be equipped with a 60MP selfie camera

The Moto Edge X30 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth or macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will boast a 60MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will offer 68W fast-charging support

The Moto Edge X30 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Moto Edge X30 at the December 9 launch event. However, considering the specifications, the handset may start at around Rs. 70,000. It will go on its first sale on December 15.