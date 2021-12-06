Technology Moto Edge X30's live image and display features revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 12:30 am

Moto Edge X30 will look like this

Motorola is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone, the Edge X30, in China on December 9. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the handset will come with a 144Hz high screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and one billion colors. Separately, Lenovo China's General Manager Chen Jin has shared a hands-on image of the device, showcasing its front design. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Moto Edge X30 will arrive as the world's first smartphone to be fueled by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, only if Xiaomi does not release its Xiaomi 12 before December 9. With these top-notch specifications, it will rival Xiaomi 12, OnePlus 10, and Realme GT 2 Pro models. It will debut in the global markets as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Design and display The phone will flaunt a Full-HD+ OLED display

Photo credit: 91mobiles (via @OnLeaks)

The Moto Edge X30 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP52-rated build quality, stereo speakers, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and HDR10+ support. On the rear, it will have an oval camera module.

Internals It will run on Android 12 operating system

The Moto Edge X30 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It should boot Android 12 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information It may sport a 60MP selfie camera

The Moto Edge X30 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 60MP front-facing camera is expected.

Information Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

The Moto Edge X30's official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on December 9. However, considering the specifications, we can expect it to start at around Rs. 70,000 (approximately CNY 5,950).