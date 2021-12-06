Technology OPPO F21 series India launch timeline tipped

OPPO F21 series India launch timeline tipped

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 12:00 am

OPPO F21 and F21 Pro+ will debut in India in March 2022

OPPO is said to launch its latest F21 series of smartphones in India in March next year. Now, 91mobiles has claimed that the line-up will include three models: OPPO F21, OPPO F21 Pro, and OPPO F21 Pro+. The vanilla F21 and F21 Pro+ will debut first between March 17 and March 21, while the F21 Pro would be launched later. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OPPO F21 series will arrive as a successor to the F19 line-up, which debuted earlier this year. The new phones are said to come with a sleek and stylish design, even more impressive than the recently-launched Reno7 series. The new range will attract customers who are looking to buy an affordable offering with mid-range specifications.

Design and display The phone may have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

Details regarding the OPPO F21 series are scarce at the moment. However, the vanilla F21 model is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset may bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is expected to be offered in multiple color options.

Information It will sport a 64MP main camera

The OPPO F21 might be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, a 5MP tertiary snapper, and another 2MP shooter. For selfies, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor

The OPPO F21 is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 5,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO F21: Pricing and availability

The OPPO F21 series has been tipped to cost between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen in March next year.