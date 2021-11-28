Moto Tab G70 bags BIS certification; India launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 01:00 am

Moto Tab G70's BIS listing spotted

Motorola is reportedly working on a new tablet, called the Tab G70. In the latest development, it has been spotted on the BIS certification site, suggesting a launch in India soon. As for the key highlights, the device is likely to get an 8.4-inch panel, two cameras in total, a MediaTek processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Moto Tab G70 will arrive as the next affordable tablet in India and will be the company's second tablet after the G20, which went official in September this year. Compared to the latter, the G70 will come with a slightly bigger screen with WUXGA+ resolution, a Kompanio processor, and loaded with more RAM and storage.

Design and display

The tablet may offer a pixel density of 278ppi

The Moto Tab G70 will likely feature a conventional screen with proportionate bezels. It is said to lose out on the fingerprint sensor. The device may bear an 8.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 278ppi. The side of the tablet should also get a volume rocker and a power button.

Information

A 2MP front camera is expected

The Moto Tab G70 is tipped to offer a 5MP camera on the back panel. Meanwhile, on the front, there could be a 2MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals

It will boot Android 11

The Moto Tab G70 will be powered by a MediaTek Kompanio chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto Tab G70: Pricing

Motorola will soon announce the pricing information of Tab G70. Considering its leaked specifications, the device is expected to be priced at around Rs. 18,000.