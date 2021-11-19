Best 5G smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 20,000

The 5G technology is rapidly moving from trials to commercialization and tech giants have already started incorporating it in day-to-day devices like smartphones and laptops. Compared to 4G LTE, 5G network promises to deliver 100 times faster data speed and network latency of less than 10ms. If you're looking for a future-ready phone within an affordable price-range, here are some good options for you.

In India, the new-generation 5G network is currently in the trial process and is expected to roll out for specific uses in 2022. However, smartphone makers have already launched a number of 5G-ready phones in the country for the future's sake. This benefits the buyers who do not plan to change or buy a new smartphone for at least a couple of years.

POCO M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 16,499

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available in three color options

The POCO M3 Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

OPPO A74 5G is available at Rs. 17,990

OPPO A74 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1

The OPPO A74 5G has a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it draws power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

It offers a 48MP quad camera module

The OPPO A74 5G sports a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Realme 8s 5G is listed at Rs. 17,999

Realme 8s 5G provides 600-nits of peak brightness

The Realme 8s 5G offers a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the heart, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

It flaunts a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme 8s 5G's triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor. It also has a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G costs Rs. 19,982

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available in Gray, Mint, and Violet colors

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G flaunts a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

It has an 8MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G packs triple rear cameras, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

iQOO Z3 5G is available for Rs. 19,990

Amazon is offering an additional Rs. 2,000 discount coupon

The iQOO Z3 5G has a waterdrop-style notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 768G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z3 5G houses a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.